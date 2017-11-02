The Latest On The WWE Contract Statuses Of Candice LaRae, Io Shirai, Toni Storm & Piper Niven

Nick Hausman
The WWE Statuses Of Mae Young Classic Competitors Candice LaRae, Io Shirai, Toni Storm & Piper Niven

In the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer gave the following updates on some of the Mae Young Classic competitors.

  • Candice LaRae
    • Has not been signed and is only being used as enhancement talent for the time being
  • Toni Storm
    • Toni was told that WWE would be in contact with her following the Mae Young Classic but she has not been contacted by WWE since the conclusion of the tournament
  • Piper Niven
    • Also like Storm Niven was told WWE would be in contact with her following the MYC but has not heard from them
  • Io Shirai
    • WWE actually wanted to sign Shirai but was told by WWE doctors that she had a heart problem and that they should pass
    • It’s worth noting that Shirai also has back issues but the reason WWE passed on her was because of the heart problem
    • Shirai is cleared to wrestle in Japan for both issues

In regards to Storm and Niven it’s also possible that they have been contacted by WWE following the Mae Young Classic and have just been quiet about it.

