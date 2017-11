Braun Strowman & Kane Facing Off On WWE UK Tour

Following their brutal exchanges on WWE TV as of late Braun Strowman and Kane are set to square off during the WWE UK tour that is currently going on:

WWE Sending Houston Astros Custom World Title Belt

Triple H has posted the following to Twitter noting WWE is sending the Houston Astros a custom WWE World Heavyweight Championship in honor of their World Series win: