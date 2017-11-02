Possible Spoiler Regarding Major Survivor Series Match, Top 10 WWE 2K18 Tumultuous Tag Team Finishers

Possible Spoiler Regarding Major Survivor Series Match

Twitter account @SuperfanSmilez has allegedly leaked the following WWE poster for Survivor Series implying that John Cena will be the guest referee for “Champion vs Champion” match between Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal:

The same Twitter account has accurately leaked WWE posters early in the past. Most recently for WWE TLC which featured The Shield on it before their reunion had been made official by WWE.

With that said, this is not a verified WWE poster yet and is just speculation for now. We have reached out to WWE to confirm or deny whether the poster is authentic and will relay their response if/when we receive it.

