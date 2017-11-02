WWE Shares Samoa Joe’s Brighton, England Entrance

WWE has released the following video of Samoa Joe’s entrance from today’s WWE Live event in Brighton, England on Instagram:

After returning on #RAW, @samoajoe_wwe is once again back in action, this time at #WWEBrighton! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Superstars Wear Fake Mustaches For Movember

WWE has released a photo gallery featuring various Superstars wearing fake mustaches in support of Movember.

Here is WWE’s official description of the gallery:

In honor of “Movember,” an annual event involving the growing of mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness for men’s health issues, WWE Superstars sported ‘staches for the cameras. See which Superstars sported the ‘stache in this exclusive WWE.com photo gallery.

You can view the gallery HERE

The Superstars featured in the gallery include Titus O’Neil, The Miz, Mickie James, The New Day, Matt Hardy, Alicia Fox, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Renee Young and TJ Perkins.