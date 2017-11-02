|
WWE Shares Samoa Joe’s Brighton, England Entrance
WWE has released the following video of Samoa Joe’s entrance from today’s WWE Live event in Brighton, England on Instagram:
Superstars Wear Fake Mustaches For Movember
WWE has released a photo gallery featuring various Superstars wearing fake mustaches in support of Movember.
Here is WWE’s official description of the gallery:
The Superstars featured in the gallery include Titus O’Neil, The Miz, Mickie James, The New Day, Matt Hardy, Alicia Fox, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Renee Young and TJ Perkins.