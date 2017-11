Rusev Day

Following today’s breaking news that AJ Styles will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on Smackdown this Tuesday, Rusev posted the following Tweet:

Rusev also responded to AJ Styles’ comment about Mahal bringing his ‘cronies’ on Tuesday:

He will bring cronies I’ll bring Coronas and we all celebrate #RusevDay https://t.co/63c8iblEqm — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 2, 2017



