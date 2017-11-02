Asuka Ranked #1 On PWI Female 50 List, Sneak Peek At November’s WWE Network Collections Featuring AJ Styles, Ric Flair & More (Video)

PWI Female 50

Pro Wrestling Illustrated released their annual PWI Female 50 list, and former NXT Champion Asuka was the topped ranked star on this year’s list.

The complete list can be seen in the current issue by subscribing on the PWI website; the top ten can be seen below (via Diva Dirt):

1. Asuka (3)

2. Charlotte Flair (1)

3. Alexa Bliss (29)

4. Sasha Banks (2)

5. Bayley (5)

6. Io Shirai (-)

7. Natalya (7)

8. Sienna (10)

9. Naomi (25)

10. Kairi Sane (-)

