11/1 WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland – Triple H Joins The Shield, Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe, United Kingdom Title On The Line

Source: PWInsider.com
The following results are last night’s WWE live event results with the RAW brand in Glasgow, Scotland:
Asuka defeated Mickie James
Intercontinental Championship
Heath Slater, Rhyno and Goldust defeated Elias, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Braun Strowman beat Kane
WWE United Kingdom Championship
Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax
Finn Balor beat Samoa Joe
Triple H, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose beat Cesaro, Sheamus and Bray Wyatt
