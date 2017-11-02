11/1 WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland – Triple H Joins The Shield, Finn Balor vs Samoa Joe, United Kingdom Title On The Line

Source: PWInsider.com

The following results are last night’s WWE live event results with the RAW brand in Glasgow, Scotland:

Asuka defeated Mickie James

Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy to retain

Heath Slater, Rhyno and Goldust defeated Elias, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) defeated Kalisto to retain

Braun Strowman beat Kane

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Pete Dunne (c) defeated Wolfgang to retain

Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

Finn Balor beat Samoa Joe

Triple H, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose beat Cesaro, Sheamus and Bray Wyatt

