Eli Drake On Which Current Impact Star He’s Looking Forward To Facing, Bryan Danielson Vs Samoa Joe In ROH Throwback Thursday Match (Video)

Eli Drake

Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Eli Drake recently spoke with A Music Blog, Yea? in advance of the Bound For Glory pay-per-view this Sunday; you can read a few transcribed highlights (credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) and watch the interview in the player above:

Eli Drake is focused on facing Johnny Impact this Sunday, but names some other people he would like to face in the future:

I was told I can’t talk about that…

No I’m kidding, nobody told me that. I really look forward to, at some point, Bobby Lashley. I’ve never even been in the ring with him, we’ve never looked eye-to-eye. We’ve been partners before, but never across the ring. In due time.

ROH TBT

The following video is a full length match from Ring Of Honor’s Midnight Express Reunion on October 4th, 2004 featuring Bryan Danielson facing off with Samoa Joe:
