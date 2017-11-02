AJ Styles Reacts To News Of His WWE Championship Match On Smackdown, Jinder Mahal Responds To Shane McMahon’s Announcement (Videos)

|
The following video features AJ Styles reacting to the news that he will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:
WWE also posted the following video featuring Jinder Mahal’s response to the match announcement:
AJ Styles was previously advertised to face off with Rusev for the final spot on the Smackdown Men’s Survivor Series team; it is unknown at this time how the final spot will be officially be decided.
