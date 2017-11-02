AJ Styles Reacts To News Of His WWE Championship Match On Smackdown, Jinder Mahal Responds To Shane McMahon’s Announcement (Videos)

Bill Pritchard
wwe panama city

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The following video features AJ Styles reacting to the news that he will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

WWE also posted the following video featuring Jinder Mahal’s response to the match announcement:

AJ Styles was previously advertised to face off with Rusev for the final spot on the Smackdown Men’s Survivor Series team; it is unknown at this time how the final spot will be officially be decided.

Related: Rusev Comments On The AJ Styles / Jinder Mahal Title Match, Ring Of Honor Announces New 2018 Tour Dates Including Internat’l TV Taping
AJ Stylesjinder mahalShane McMahonWWEwwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"