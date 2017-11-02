AJ Styles Reacts To News Of His WWE Championship Match On Smackdown, Jinder Mahal Responds To Shane McMahon’s Announcement (Videos)

The following video features AJ Styles reacting to the news that he will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

AJ Styles reacts to facing Jinder Mahal next week on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/TkJzkuK4eC — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) November 2, 2017

WWE also posted the following video featuring Jinder Mahal’s response to the match announcement:

Jinder Mahal responds to Shane McMahon’s title match announcement! pic.twitter.com/YmJpvNl2rX — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) November 2, 2017

AJ Styles was previously advertised to face off with Rusev for the final spot on the Smackdown Men’s Survivor Series team; it is unknown at this time how the final spot will be officially be decided.

