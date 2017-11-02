Cathy Kelley On Reaction To Jinder Mahal vs AJ Styles (Video), WWE Hypes Aleister Black vs Velveteen Dream At NXT Takeover War Games

WWE.com posted the following preview for Aleister Black versus Velveteen Dream at NXT Takeover: War Games after the match was made official:

Velveteen Dream has succeeded in getting Aleister Black’s attention, but come NXT Takeover WarGames, the purple-clad provocateur might wish that he hadn’t.

Black issued his most forceful response yet to the Dream’s campaign on the Nov. 1 edition of NXT, proclaiming at TakeOver: WarGames on Saturday, Nov. 18, he will make sure the NXT Universe never forgets Velveteen Dream’s name.

The Dutch destroyer’s strong words came a week after Velveteen Dream blindsided him and ran him into the steel ring steps. Velveteen Dream then tied Black’s arms in the ring ropes, slapped him in the face and demanded he utter the Dream’s name. The ambush made Black, who is undefeated in NXT competition, look more vulnerable than the NXT Universe has ever seen him.

Black has maintained a steely composure while racking up one of NXT’s best win-loss records, so picking a fight with the black-metal mutilator might seem like a recipe for disaster. Yet, the Dream is a Superstar unlike any other. Beyond all the head games and unorthodox antics, he remains among the brand’s most gifted competitors. Could his outrageous bid for recognition simply be a ploy to keep one step ahead of the death-metal mutilator? Perhaps just as importantly, will Velveteen Dream make Black say his name in Houston?

