Jim Ross On Finding The Rock & If He Knew He Would Be A Star, Dana White Says He’s ‘Planning’ For A Conor McGregor Return In 2017 (Video)

Jim Ross was a recent guest on The Herd with Colin Cowherd; you can read a few transcribed excerpts (credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) and watch the interview below: Jim Ross explains how he found The Rock, and if Ross knew early on he would be a star: Yes I did. The old joke would be, ‘even Ray Charles could see that’. Rock passed the eye test. His grandfather was a great wrestling star, High Chief Peter Maivia. The Rock’s dad, Rocky Johnson, a great star around the world. So, we knew he had the DNA, but he wanted to be a football player. He was cut from the Calgary Stampeders and he didn’t have any money, so I go to Florida and meet him and watch him work out, and I take him to lunch at this little Cuban place. Every female in the joint came to fill our water glass, and some of them didn’t even work there. They see this 6’5’’ stud that looks like he’s cut out of granite… and he says ‘I’d love to buy you lunch JR, but I’ve only got seven dollars.’ And his production company now is called Seven Bucks Entertainment. And he told me on that day ‘I am going to be your top guy.’ That’s like Steve Young telling the 49ers [he’s] taking [Joe] Montana’s job. Conor McGregor The following video from TMZ features Dana White commenting on Conor McGregor’s return to UFC this year. White says both sides want McGregor to fight this year so they are trying to make it happen. He adds that McGregor wants to be paid well, and they’ve always worked things out before and hope to do it again: