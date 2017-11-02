Natalya On What It Means To Her To Compete At Survivor Series, Beating Naomi For The Women’s Title, The Growth Of WWE’s Women’s Division

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya recently spoke with The Irish Sun; you can read a few highlights below: Natalya comments on winning the Women’s Championship at Summerslam, what it was like facing Naomi: “So it was very cool to do that and to compete against someone like Naomi, who I think is the most athletic female wrestler in the world. I’ve never been in the ring with somebody who can do the things that she can do and my husband has already let me know that she is his favourite female wrestler of all-time. I had a lot of obstacles to overcome to win the championship, and now that I have it, I’m going to be the SmackDown Live women’s’ champion forever.” Natalya comments on how much the Women’s division in WWE has grown in two years: “It’s very symbolic that WWE is growing with the times, the likes of the US women’s soccer side and their Olympic gymnastics team, there’s all these wonderful changes and areas of growth for women and WWE obviously rolls with the punches. “To see women main eventing Raw and SmackDown, doing the first-ever Hell in a Cell match… There’s two championships now for women with two different divisions and then you see the women in NXT growing and evolving. “It’s such an exciting time to be a woman in the company and I’m really proud of how far the division has grown, especially in the last two years.” Natalya on what it means to her to compete at Survivor Series this year: “My family have had a lot of special moments that have been synonymous with Survivor Series but for me carrying on the torch that my grandfather first passed onto his kids and then they passed it on to me, it’s very cool to be going into it as champion. “I’m always about growing and moving forward and never dwelling on the past. People ask me what kept me going because it was seven years since I last won a championship, so for me it’s always about onwards, upwards and embracing everything. “In WWE you have so many opportunities to do that and I never take it for granted. Just being on SmackDown is a huge opportunity. But at Survivor Series I’m going to prove to everyone, especially Alexa Bliss, that I’m the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be.”