Del Rio Says Paige Is ‘Days Away’ From WWE Return, WWE Opens 1st Ever WWE Academy w/ KidZania London

Del Rio Says Paige Is ‘Days Away’ From WWE Return TMZ Sports has released a new interview with Alberto Del Rio. Here is an excerpt: Alberto Del Rio says he’s got zero interest in a WWE comeback … but tells TMZ Sports his fiancee, Paige, could be “days away” from stepping back inside the ring!! “It’s gonna happen pretty soon,” Del Rio said. “Probably days away from going back to WWE.” Alberto tells us Paige has been at WWE’s Orlando Performance Center for weeks — hittin’ the mats to prep for her return after a serious neck injury sidelined her last summer. You can read the full article HERE and view the video of the interview in the embedded player below: Related: Update On Paige’s Expected WWE Return WWE Opens 1st Ever WWE Academy w/ KidZania London The following was released earlier this morning: KidZania London and WWE today announced the launch of the first-ever WWE Academy, an exciting new activity designed to entertain young WWE fans in the United Kingdom. Officially opened by Finn Bálor and Sasha Banks, WWE Academy is a fully-branded experiential space within the city of KidZania London, where children can transform into a WWE Superstar. Promoting creative thinking and imagination, kids can become their favorite WWE Superstars, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Finn Bálor. With the help of a KidZania referee, kids can choose from a range of WWE props and ring gear, practice their own catchphrases, develop a persona and create a promo video. “We are thrilled to be launching the new WWE Academy for kids,” said Eddie Kemsley, CEO KidZania. “So many of our young visitors are huge fans of WWE, and we can now offer them the chance to transform themselves into their favorite Superstars.” “WWE is a family-friendly brand, and now children in London have a unique opportunity to show their passion with the first-ever WWE Academy,” said Tracey Keenan, Vice President & General Manager, WWE UK & Ireland. “This unique partnership is another way for us to connect the next generation of WWE fans with their favorite Superstars.” The activity joins a wide range of “careers” at the “indoor city run by kids,” designed to both entertain and educate children. Located inside Westfield London, KidZania London spans across 75,000 square feet and teaches children essential life skills, thereby providing them with the ability to challenge themselves and explore a world of opportunities. To find out more about KidZania London, visit www.kidzania.co.uk. This sounds awesome and I sort of want to go.