How Much Heat Did Lio Rush Get For Emma Tweet?, The New Day Participate In Halloween Photo Shoot

How Much Heat Did Lio Rush Get For Emma Tweet?

In the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer reported that Lio Rush was in such hot water over his tweet regarding Emma’s release that there was talk within hours amongst the WWE talent that he may be gone from the promotion.

WWE talents like Jack Gallagher and Dash Wilder were still publicly critical on Rush following Rush’s apology for the tweet. William Regal apparently backed Rush and was the one to say that everyone made mistakes and that people were being too critical by piling on.

Meltzer finished by saying that had Rush not apologized quickly he may no longer be with WWE and that he will have to work to get the heat off of him.

The New Day Participate In Halloween Photo Shoot

WWE has released the following video via Twitter featuring The New Day dressed as Brother Love (Kofi), Akeem (Big E) and Jimmy Hart (Xavier Woods) participating in a Halloween themed photo shoot from this past Tuesday night: