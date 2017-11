10+ year Impact Wrestling referee Brian Stiffler has posted the following to Twitter announcing that he has asked for and been granted his release from Impact Wrestling:

Got to main event one last time w/ @IMPACTWRESTLING!! Thanks for granting my release! Big THANKS to the locker room & crew for everything!! — Brian Stiffler (@BrianStiffler) November 3, 2017

Pro Wrestling Sheet reached out to Stiffler for comment. He is a portion of what he had to say:

I’m extraordinarily grateful for being given the opportunity to have worked with TNA/IMPACT for the past 13 years. I’ve learned and grew so much with the help of so many incredible people, including Brian and Earl Hebner (who also I became best friends with!!).

