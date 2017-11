Updates On The ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy Trademark Lawsuit PWInsider.com has a new report out detailing some updates in the trademark lawsuit regarding the “Broken” Matt Hardy character and “Broken” Universe. Some highlights are included below. You can read the original report HERE. Related: Matt Hardy via an IP lawyer submitted a new specimen to the USPTO in regards to his registration for the proof of use Hardy originally tried to register in May but was rejected for unacceptable specimens and documents The new specimen that Hardy provided was a promotional poster for a CWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling event that featured him as “Broken” Matt Hardy The event took place while he and his brother Jeff participated in their “Expedition of Gold” tour

Hardy has since added an IP lawyer to his team that is based out of Nashville, TN that will help with registering the trademark