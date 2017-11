The Manhattan Center RAW Show Sells Out Instantly

PWInsider.com is reporting that the tickets for the RAW 25th Anniversary Show at The Manhattan Center’s Grand Ballroom sold out instantly.

They also note that tickets are already re-selling on the secondary market for ridiculous amounts of money.

Nikki Bella Dishes About Her DWTS Elimination

WWE has released the following video on-line: