Rock & Cena v Miz & R-Truth: Survivor Series ’11 (Full Match), El Patron Participating In Impact Media Call

Alberto El Patron makes his return to IMPACT Wrestling on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Bound For Glory, the prestigious pay-per-view originating from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Alberto will speak with the media on Saturday, Nov. 4, starting at 12noon ET in the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.
Alberto, of course, is a former IMPACT Global Champion who has shined in the sport around the world. He is a second-generation wrestler who also has competed in MMA.
Bound For Glory is scheduled for Sunday night, Nov. 5, at the soldout Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, with TV tapings forIMPACT! Scheduled for Nov. 6-10 in Ottawa.
Topics To Discuss In The Teleconference:
- IMPACT Wrestling Global Championship, now held by Eli Drake;
- Emotions of returning to IMPACT Wrestling;
- Short-term goals;
- Long-term goals;
- His time in the ring this past summer alongside his legendary father, Dos Caras;
- Attitude toward LAX;
- His training regimen for a return to in-ring action; and finally,
- Travel stories.