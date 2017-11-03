Rock & Cena v Miz & R-Truth: Survivor Series ’11 (Full Match), El Patron Participating In Impact Media Call

WWE has shared the following full match on-line:

The Great One and The Cenation Leader team up to take on The Awesome Truth : Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Impact Wrestling has just sent the following to WrestleZone announcing they will have a media call tomorrow afternoon featuring Alberto El Patron:

Alberto El Patron makes his return to IMPACT Wrestling on Sunday, Nov. 5, at Bound For Glory, the prestigious pay-per-view originating from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Alberto will speak with the media on Saturday, Nov. 4, starting at 12noon ET in the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Alberto, of course, is a former IMPACT Global Champion who has shined in the sport around the world. He is a second-generation wrestler who also has competed in MMA.

Bound For Glory is scheduled for Sunday night, Nov. 5, at the soldout Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, with TV tapings forIMPACT! Scheduled for Nov. 6-10 in Ottawa.

Topics To Discuss In The Teleconference: