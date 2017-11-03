Triple H On What Makes WWE Great, What He’s Responsible For In WWE, Will He Wrestle The Rock?, Possible McGregor & Rousey Matches, More

Triple H was a guest earlier today on Good Morning Britain. Some of his comments have been transcribed below. (If you use our transcriptions elsewhere please credit WrestleZone) You can view the full interview embedded at the top of this post. Related: More Footage Of Triple H Joining The Shield At Glasgow Live Event; HHH Comments On what WWE is: HHH: WWE at it’s core, we’re just storytelling. It’s great stoytelling like you’d see at a movie or theater. You’ve got a protagonist, antagonist and the conflict resolution takes place in a 20×20 ring live in front of you. That’s the beauty of it. On why WWE has maintained it’s success: HHH: The one thing about us is that we’re very generational. The WWE Network has made it that way even more so. It’s very family oriented. Kids are watching today that love Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair. They are watching with their parents who are saying, “No! Let me show you John Cena, Triple H, The Rock, Stone Cold… those are my guys!” Then you’ve got the grandfathers saying, “No! No! It’s Hulk Hogan!” On his current WWE role: HHH: I have a much more executive role now. I am in charge of everything that has to do with our talent and live events. We do over 500 live events a year around the globe. We are a truly global brand. I am in charge of basically finding, recruiting and training new talent for the future. On whether a match between he and The Rock will happen: HHH: Dwayne and I started our careers together. I’ve probably fought him more than anybody. I have said it before, I would love to dance with The Great One one more time. Absolutely. On the possibility of Conor McGregor wrestling in WWE: HHH: Conor McGregor has said a lot of stuff about WWE in the past. I don’t have a problem with it because he has said I am “a Don” but he’s said a lot of stuff about our talent in the past. If Conor McGregor comes in it won’t be an easy go. On the possibility of Ronda Rousey wresting in WWE: HHH: She is very interested in our business. She always has been. Huge fan. That’s where the “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey comes from. Huge fan. I think she is interested in the opportunity and I am interested in offering the opportunity so we have some talking to do.