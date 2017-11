WWE Hypes The Undertaker’s Upcoming RAW Return WWE has shared the following video on-line: Raw 25 will be a can’t-miss event on Jan. 22, 2018, and we found out this week that it will also mark the return of The Undertaker. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com Related: Interesting Note From Undertaker’s Appearance At Ric Flair’s Premiere (Photo) Sawyer Fulton Comments On His NXT Release NXT Superstar Sawyer Fulton has posted the following to Twitter announcing he has been released by WWE: A new path is beginning to unfold and I’m excited to walk it!

Time to move forward to the same goal! pic.twitter.com/locZPJZTzR — FULTON (@SFulton_WWE) November 3, 2017