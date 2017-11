Rumor Killer On Possible WWE UK PPV In 2018

Dave Meltzer has posted the following on-line dispelling a rumor that WWE will be hosting a PPV in the UK next year:

So to correct something on today’s show, there isn’t a UK WWE PPV next year, was a hoax by a UK reporter. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 2, 2017

The reporter in question has responded with the following:

Was meant to be a light hearted joke. No ill will intended. Apologies if it was taken out of context — Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMc1985) November 2, 2017

