‘Bullet Club Superfan’ Attacks Cody At ROH Global Wars: Chicago (Video)

The above video package featuring a recap of “Bullet Club Superfan” Dalton Castle surprise attacking ROH World Champion Cody at the Global Wars: Chicago PPV.

This preview clip is being released with Ring of Honor’s permission exclusively by WrestleZone in conjunction with our weekly Fridays of Honor series. It will be included in this weekend’s episode of ROH TV!

Some photos from ROH Global Wars: Chicago, including Castle’s attack on Rhodes are included in the photo gallery below: