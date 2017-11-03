Legendary Referee Earl Hebner Reportedly Finished w/ Impact Wrestling

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that TNA Hall of Famer and former WWE referee Earl Hebner is no longer working with Impact Wrestling.

Pro Wrestling Sheet notes that Hebner left the company once Impact informed the referees they would be using local referees for Bound For Glory this Sunday in Ottawa.

The Impact referees were apparently also told that local referees would be used for the subsequent Impact Wrestling TV tapings, also in Ottawa.

Hebner’s exit comes on the heels of the Impact Wrestling exits of fellow referees Brian Stiffler and his son Brian Hebner.