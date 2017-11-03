MizTV & ‘Guitar On A Pole Match’ This Monday On RAW, Is Impact Making Talent Pay For Parking At BFG?

|
MizTV & ‘Guitar On A Pole Match’ This Monday On RAW
WWE.com has jus released their WWE RAW preview.
In it they announce that this coming Monday MizTV will kick off RAW with special guest Kurt Angle.
They also announce that Elias will take on Jason Jordan in a “Guitar On A Pole Match”.
WWE.com’s full preview can be found HERE. An excerpt regarding the “Guitar On A Pole Match” can be found below:
Is Impact Making Talent Pay For Parking At BFG?
Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Editor-in-Chief Ryan Satin has posted the following on Twitter:
Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green has responded with the following: