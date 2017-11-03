MizTV & ‘Guitar On A Pole Match’ This Monday On RAW, Is Impact Making Talent Pay For Parking At BFG?

MizTV & ‘Guitar On A Pole Match’ This Monday On RAW

WWE.com has jus released their WWE RAW preview.

In it they announce that this coming Monday MizTV will kick off RAW with special guest Kurt Angle.

They also announce that Elias will take on Jason Jordan in a “Guitar On A Pole Match”.

WWE.com’s full preview can be found HERE. An excerpt regarding the “Guitar On A Pole Match” can be found below:

After Elias blasted Jason Jordan with his guitar during their match two weeks ago, Jordan fired back last week and delivered a guitar counter-assault. Accordingly, WWE.com has learned that the two Superstars will come to Manchester, England this Monday night to go head-to-head in a Guitar-on-a-Pole Match on Raw. The contest, which can only be won when a Superstar retrieves the guitar and uses it on his opponent, promises to leave one of these competitors singing the blues. Don’t miss a moment of the action as the hits keep on coming for Team Red. Raw journeys to the Manchester Arena, this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Is Impact Making Talent Pay For Parking At BFG?

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Editor-in-Chief Ryan Satin has posted the following on Twitter:

Heard from a few people that Impact management is making talent pay for parking at the arena for the next week. Not kidding. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 3, 2017

Impact Wrestling’s Chelsea Green has responded with the following: