Aleister Black Comments On Learning From Les Thatcher

WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black has posted the following on Twitter:

Today I got to pick the brain of Les Thatcher.. today is a fantastic day. — Devil’s Blood (@WWEAleister) November 1, 2017

