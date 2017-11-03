Marty Scurll Setting Sail On Cruise Of Jericho, Big Cass Has One Word For Buffalo Bills ‘Losers’ (Video), Monday Night Sneaker Watch w/ Enzo

Marty Scurll Setting Sail On The Cruise Of Jericho

Chris Jericho has just posted the following on Twitter announcing the Marty Scurll as the latest wrestler setting sail with him next October on his Rock & Wrestling Rager At Sea:

Big Cass Has One Word For Buffalo Bills ‘Losers’

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Big Cass talks about his passion for the New York Jets, the honor of sounding the Jets air raid siren, the 25th Anniversary of Raw and how he really feels about the Buffalo Bills, courtesy of the New York Jets.

Monday Night Sneaker Watch w/ Enzo

WWE has posted the following on Instagram announcing that Enzo will be featured this Monday night on the Champs’ Snapchat account: