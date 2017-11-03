Kenny Omega Visits NJPW Museum, Game Changer Wrestling Announces Open House

|
Kenny Omega Visits NJPW Museum in Shibuya
IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega paid a visit to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Museum at HMV & Books Tokyo in Shibuya.
Game Changer Wrestling Announces Open House
New Jersey’s Game Changer Wrestling has announced an open house at The Compound in Blackwood, NJ. The free event will take place at 7pm on 11/16. Fans will have the opportunity to meet GCW head trainers Nick Gage and Homicide.
For more info on the open house, follow Game Changer Wrestling on Twitter.
Related: Joey Janela’s Spring Break Results: Glacier Returns, Severn vs Riddle, All Ego Ethan Page Talks Spring Break, Social Media Branding (Video)
Head Trainer Nick Gage had the following response: