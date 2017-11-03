Kenny Omega Visits NJPW Museum, Game Changer Wrestling Announces Open House

Kenny Omega Visits NJPW Museum in Shibuya

IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega paid a visit to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Museum at HMV & Books Tokyo in Shibuya.

Checked out the #NJPW museum at @hmvbooks_tokyo in Shibuya. It’s got a lot of Kenny Omega stuff so please come visit! pic.twitter.com/jkkWD9eBFO — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 2, 2017

Game Changer Wrestling Announces Open House

New Jersey’s Game Changer Wrestling has announced an open house at The Compound in Blackwood, NJ. The free event will take place at 7pm on 11/16. Fans will have the opportunity to meet GCW head trainers Nick Gage and Homicide.

The GCW Academy in Blackwood NJ has arrived with Head Trainers HOMICIDE and NICK GAGE! Free Open House on Thurs 11/16 @ 7pm! More info soon! pic.twitter.com/cqX8R4y6Pt — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 3, 2017

For more info on the open house, follow Game Changer Wrestling on Twitter.

