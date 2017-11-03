Full Details For NJPW Power Struggle (11/5) Four Title Matches, Super Jr. Tag Finals, Bullrope Deathmatch & More

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will present their annual Power Struggle event on Sunday morning from Osaka. The event will air Sunday at 3am EST and will be streaming on njpwworld.com. The full card is listed below:

Wrestlezone will have live coverage of Power Struggle starting around 2:30am EST. Tweet along with the hashtag #njpst. NJPW is on twitter at @njpw1972 and @njpwglobal (English).