IMPACT Wrestling Viewers Rise, PWI “Strongly Considering” Expanding Female 50

IMPACT Wrestling Audience Up From Last Week

Dave Scherer at PWInsider.com is reporting that IMPACT Wrestling’s viewership has risen. This week’s edition had 275,000 viewers, a 5% rise from last week’s 231,000.

Stu Saks Will “Strongly Consider” Expanding Female 50 List

Pro-Wrestling Illustrated’s Stu Saks took to the company’s Twitter account to address fan pleas to expand their yearly Female 50 list, as women’s wrestling has received an objectively larger lens in the past decade.

That’s something will have to strongly consider.–Stu Saks https://t.co/q7kEyWzEOF — PWI (@OfficialPWI) November 3, 2017

Some fans were even calling for the abolishment of the Female 50 list, so that the listed talent can be ranked among the publication’s PWI 500 list, that has been almost exclusively male.