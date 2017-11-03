Rocky Romero Challenges Cody Rhodes, Chuck Taylor Fears For Beretta’s Safety Ahead Of Power Struggle

Ross Berman
Credit: NJPW/TV Asahi

Rocky Romero Challenges Cody, Champion Responds

ROH star Rocky Romero has issued a challenge to Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Championship. The reigning champion took umbrage with Romero’s use of the word “belt,” and said he’d “think about it.”

Chuck Taylor To Beretta, “I Fear For Your Safety”

Former Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Champion Chuck Taylor is concerned for his friend/ROH tag team partner Beretta. Beretta is set to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega at Power Struggle. Using Beretta’s real name, Taylor had the following words of support for Beretta:
