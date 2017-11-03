ROH Announce Team To Raise Money For Hurricane Relief

ROH has announced that Colt Cabana & Ian Riccaboni will be hosting a special meet & greet event, with 100% of the proceeds going to aid victims of Hurricanes Irma & Maria via UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico. Fans that purchase the $20 preshow event will meet the broadcast team, get a photo, an autograph and even get to try on a broadcast headset. The meet & greet packages will be available at the ROH shows in Ft. Lauderdale and Lakeland, FL. The press release in full is below:

ROH WRESTLING ANNOUNCE TEAM TO RAISE MONEY FOR PUERTO RICO RELIEF AT FLORIDA SHOWS

Baltimore, MD, November 2, 2017—A few weeks ago, just after much of coastal Texas was affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricanes Irma and Maria rocked the United States, ravaging Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Florida, and more. These massive storms left many without basic necessities like power, food, clothing, and even clean drinking water for days, if not weeks.

The stars of Ring of Honor return to Florida for the first time since the hurricanes changed the lives of millions. While Florida itself continues to rebuild, the Ring of Honor broadcast team of Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana were struck by the human spirit seen across the country, particularly Puerto Rico, and are determined to do their part to contribute. With nearly 70% of the American territory remaining without power, the duo aims to raise money to make a meaningful contribution to help, and in a small way, restore a bit of normalcy for those affected.

The duo are offering a special meet and greet opportunity at upcoming ROH Live events in Ft. Lauderdale and Lakeland, FL on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12. Cabana and Riccaboni will be stationed outside each arena for 90 minutes, beginning 45 minutes before doors open. For $20, fans will meet the broadcast duo, put on a broadcast headset and take a picture with them, and receive an autographed 8×10 or an autographed personal item.

100% of proceeds will be donated directly to Unidos Por Puerto Rico, who uses 100% of donations made to support relief efforts. Unidos Por Puerto Rico is an initiative brought forth by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, in collaboration with the private sector, with the purpose of providing aid and support to those affected in Puerto Rico by the passage of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane María.

For more information on Unidos Por Puerto Rico, please visit http://www.unidosporpuertorico.com/en/

Saturday, November 11, 2017

War Memorial Auditorium

800 NE 8th Street Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304

Charity Meet & Greet: 4:45-6:15pm

Bell Time: 7pm

Sunday, November 12, 2017

RP Funding Center

701 Lime Street Lakeland, Florida 33815

Charity Meet & Greet: 3:45-5:15pm

Bell Time: 6pm