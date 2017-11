Bill Apter Catches Up With Koko B. Ware

1Wrestling’s Bill Apter was in New Jersey with ESS Promotions and was able to catch up with his old friend and WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware. Ware said it was good to be “walking on the ground, as opposed to the ground walking on [him],” talked his relationships with God, the WWE, and the promoter of ESS Promotions. Ware thanks the fans and God for putting him in the ring at Wrestlemania III.

Related: Bill Apter Asks If WWE Should Bring Hulk Hogan To WrestleMania (Video)

Koko also does an impression of Hulk Hogan. Enjoy.