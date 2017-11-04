Chris Jericho Threatens To End Kenny Omega’s Current Title Reign

The latest chapter in this ongoing Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega feud has been written, with Y2J threatening to end the ‘push’ and thus end the IWGP US Heavyweight title reign of The Cleaner. These two have been bickering back and forth over social media for a week or two now, with many fans wondering whether or not the whole thing is a work. Given the uncertainty surrounding Jericho’s wrestling future and the fact that these two conducted a podcast together not all too long ago, it seems likely that the truth behind this situation won’t be revealed for quite some time. RELATED: The Young Bucks Join The Cruise Of Jericho Hey @KennyOmegamanX– u know I was ur boss #Gedo’s tag partner? I make 1 phone call & ur little @njpw1972 push ENDS. pic.twitter.com/AjgRPYlqzV — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 4, 2017