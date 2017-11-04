New Being The Elite Episode Released, UFC Legend GSP Compares UFC To WWE (Videos)

New Being The Elite Episode Released (Video) As the popularity of both The Elite and Bullet Club continues to grow, so does their YouTube channel – as evidenced by the buzz surrounding their Being The Elite series. Thankfully for fans of the show, the latest episode entitled ‘Ten Boots’ has been released. RELATED: The Young Bucks’ Nick Jackson Buys Dad A Car

UFC Legend GSP Compares UFC To WWE (Video) Following the ceremonial weigh-in for his main event bout against Michael Bisping at UFC 217, the legendary Georges St-Pierre made some interesting comments regarding the current state of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. GSP, who was formerly the Welterweight Champion before he took four years off back in 2013, stated that the fighters have more freedom now and that the trash-talking resembles what we see in WWE.

