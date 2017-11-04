New Kurt Angle Related WWE Top 10 Released (Video), Raw Women vs SD Live Women – Survivor Series 2016 (Full Match)

New Kurt Angle Related WWE Top 10 Released (Video) While some fans continue to berate WWE for how they book newer talent, they can’t deny that they sure know how to treat the legends of the past. One such example is Kurt Angle, with WWE deciding to dedicate the latest edition of Top 10 to the Olympic Gold Medallist. Angle will once again be stepping into the ring later this month at Survivor Series. RELATED: Braun Strowman Comments On Survivor Series Selection

Raw Women vs SD Live Women – Survivor Series 2016 (Full Match) Speaking of Survivor Series, the excitement continues to build for the event in Houston next month with WWE uploading the full match from last year’s show between the women of Raw and SmackDown Live.

