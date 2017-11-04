Jey Uso Battles Mojo Rawley In Madden Tournament (Video), WWE Stars Train With Conor McGregor’s Coach (Photos)

Jey Uso Battles Mojo Rawley In Madden Tournament (Video)

The first round of this year’s WWE Madden Tournament continues to roll on, with the latest matchup being released today. As you can see, it features SmackDown Live superstars Jey Uso and Mojo Rawley.

RELATED: AJ Styles vs Rusev In Latest Madden Tournament Game (Video)



WWE Stars Train With Conor McGregor’s Coach (Photos)

As WWE continues on with their European tour, a few superstars have taken time out of their schedule in order to train with the one and only John Kavanagh. For those who don’t know, Kavanagh is one of the masterminds behind the success of UFC fighter Conor McGregor, and Jinder Mahal & Becky Lynch were able to pick his brain when they showed up to the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin this past week.