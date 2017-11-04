WWE Fuels Speculation For Potential Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor Showdown

Earlier today Finn Balor took part in one of many media appearances over in the UK with Sky Sports News, and in the midst of the interview, the Demon King seemed to hint at wanting to eventually throw down with Brock Lesnar. The Universal Champion is set to take on Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series, but if rumours are to be believed, then a bout with Balor may not be all that far away. WWE themselves appear to be hinting at the idea, with their UK account retweeting a fan who suggested that Finn challenged Brock during the broadcast. https://t.co/Telp61JzKA — WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2017 Thanks for having us @SkySportsNews. Don’t miss @FinnBalor on #RAW this Monday night LIVE on @SkySports from @ManchesterArena! #WWEUKTour pic.twitter.com/Hcjr71vuSv — WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2017