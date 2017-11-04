Triple H Responds To Fans In London Chanting For A WrestleMania In The UK

During last night’s WWE live event in London, the fans in attendance were letting the superstars in the ring know what they wanted to see – a WrestleMania in England. After teasing the crowd for a while, Triple H decided to outright answer the chants by stating that only one man, Vince, would be able to make that decision. Many critics have pointed towards the time difference as a big factor behind potentially doing Mania in London, meanwhile others feel as if it would make for a tremendous atmosphere. If it does take place, the likely venue would be Wembley Stadium which can hold more than 90,000 fans. @TripleH @VinceMcMahon #WWELONDON pic.twitter.com/LESA4af5XT — Alex (@AlexSinger123) November 3, 2017