WWE Network Schedule For Upcoming Week Revealed, New Content Confirmed

The WWE Network schedule for next week has been officially revealed, with a few pieces of new content also appearing in the line-up.

Following a reairing of the 2015 Survivor Series, Monday at noon Eastern WWE Network will air for the first time on live stream Raw from November 23, 2015 which features the following:

“After Roman Reigns’ reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion was cut short by Sheamus, The Authority looks to crush him in the main event.”

Then at 2:30 PM Eastern, it will be Smackdown from November 26, 2015 for the first time on live stream which has the following description:

“Dean Ambrose faces Dolph Ziggler and Tyler Breeze in a Triple Threat match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title. Plus, Paige and more!”

Following Raw, it will be a brand-new edition of ” WWE Ride Along” which has the following description:

“While The Hardys kick it old school, Miztourage’s Curtis Axel risks life and limb with Bo Dallas behind the wheel on the road to Boston.”

Tuesday at 10 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “205 Live”.

Wednesday at 8 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “WWE NXT” which has the following description:

“With less than two weeks until NXT TakeOver: War Games, Adam Cole looks for revenge by taking on Roderick Strong in the main event.”

On Thursday at 5 PM Eastern, it will be a first look at the new home video release ” NXT: From Secret to the Sensation”

This Friday at 3 PM Eastern it will be ” Flashback Friday” Celebrating WWE Veterans.

At 3 PM Eastern, it will be Smackdown from July 4, 2012 which features the following description:

“SmackDown celebrates The 4th of July with a Star-Studded Great American Bash, featuring a Monster 20-Man Battle Royal and much more.”

At 4:25 PM Eastern, it will be the first time on the live stream “Prime Time Wrestling” from March 2, 1987 which features Corporal Kirchner versus Johnny K-9

At 6 PM Eastern, it will be “Legends with JBL” with Brian James a.k.a. Road Dogg

At 7 PM, It will be an episode of “Mae Young Classic” featuring former Marine Corps instructor Lacey Evans

At 8 PM Eastern, it will be “Tuesday Night Titans” Raw July 5, 1985 which features Former Navy demolitions expert WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura

At 9 PM, Eastern it will be ” In Your House: Triple Header” featuring former military policeman Kevin Nash a.k.a. Diesel

Saturday at 12 AM Eastern, it will be the first time on live stream for World-Class Championship Wrestling from November 11, 1982 which the following:

“Kerry Von Erich vs Killer Tim Brooks. Freebirds vs Great Kabuki and Magic Dragon. David Von Erich vs Destroyer II and much more.”

Saturday at 3 PM Eastern, it will be a brand-new “This Week in WWE”

Sunday at 11 AM Eastern, WWE Network will air the first time on live stream Raw and Smackdown go home shows for the 2016 Survivor Series. This will be followed by the pay-per-view at 3 PM Eastern