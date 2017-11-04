Bound For Glory Match Cancelled, John Cena Promotes Upcoming Movie (Video)

Bound For Glory Match Cancelled

As revealed by TNA themselves on Twitter, the scheduled Bound for Glory bout between Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary has been cancelled. The company stated that the circumstances were beyond their control, with Valkyrie being unable to perform due to personal reasons.

Due to circumstances beyond our control @TheTayaValkyrie will not be at #BFG2017 or the tapings. We look forward to seeing Taya in 2018. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 4, 2017

I’ll post a video this afternoon and chat w all of you. 2 say I’m disappointed is an understatement. I’m devastated, but I’ll be back in Jan https://t.co/n8HCEueKHW — Lucha Royalty (@TheTayaValkyrie) November 4, 2017

