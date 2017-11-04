Bound For Glory Match Cancelled, John Cena Promotes Upcoming Movie (Video)

|
Bound For Glory Match Cancelled
As revealed by TNA themselves on Twitter, the scheduled Bound for Glory bout between Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary has been cancelled. The company stated that the circumstances were beyond their control, with Valkyrie being unable to perform due to personal reasons.
RELATED: Impact Wrestling Previews Eli Drake vs Johnny Impact At Bound For Glory (Video)
John Cena Promotes Upcoming Movie (Video)
WWE superstar John Cena continues to transition into Hollywood more and more with each passing day, with one of his latest projects being a role in Daddy’s Home 2 alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Cena himself has taken to Twitter in order to promote the movie, which will be hitting cinemas next weekend.