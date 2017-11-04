Relive The All Hallows’ Eve Trick or Street Fight (Video), The Hulkamaniacs vs The Dungeon of Doom – WarGames (Full Match)

Harry Kettle
(Photo by Heather Kennedy/Getty Images for SXSW)

Relive The All Hallows’ Eve Trick or Street Fight (Video)

Many fans were left frustrated by the match between The Club and Heath Slater & Rhyno on Monday night, with some suggesting that the former Tag Team Champions shouldn’t be taking part in a match of that nature. Regardless of your opinions, it seems as if WWE were pleased with the finished product as evidenced below.

The Hulkamaniacs vs The Dungeon of Doom – WarGames (Full Match)

As we move closer and closer towards NXT TakeOver: WarGames, WWE is ensuring that fans are familiar with the WarGames concept by uploading a full version of the match between The Hulkamaniacs and The Dungeon of Doom from back at Fall Brawl 1995.
