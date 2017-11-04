LIVE IN PROGRESS: NJPW Power Struggle

This morning New Japan Pro Wrestling presents Power Struggle, the last big event until Wrestle Kingdom, live on njpwworld.com from Osaka at 3am EST. NJPW is on Twitter @njpw1972 (Japanese) and @njpwglobal (English). Tweet along with the hashtag #njpst. PRESHOW MATCH: David Finlay vs. Katsuya Kitamura The injured Finlay starts the match strong and dominates the heavier Kitamura. Finlay uses strikes and holds to keep Kitamura at bay, but Kitamura eventually powers out. Kitamura takes control with chops that sound like like firecrackers. Finlay tries to get momentum back but Kitamura continues to overpower the third generation wrestler. Finlay hits a DDT for a nearfall. Finlay hits a Uranage Backbreaker for a nearfall. Finlay hits the Cutter and gets the pinfall and victory in a surprisingly dominant match. WINNER: David Finlay FIRST MATCH: Dragon Lee & Titan vs. The Young Bucks (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) The match begins with a cyclone of kicks, flips, cartwheels, and dives to the outside. From the colorful tights to the colorful offense to the colorful language, this match was a visual stimulant that woke up the Osaka crowd. The four men flip to their hearts content. Much of the match takes place on the outside, where seemingly everyone gets some kind of highlight reel tope to the ringside. After a series of nearfalls The Young Bucks lock in a Sharpshooter/Crossface combo called “Cease & Desist” for the submission victory. WINNERS: The Young Bucks