BREAKING NEWS: Former WWE Champion Challenges Kenny Omega to Wrestle Kingdom Match

Jericho vs. Omega Set For Tokyo Dome

At this morning’s Power Struggle event, Chris Jericho challenged Kenny Omega to an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom. Chris Jericho is a 9-time Intercontinental Champion, 3-time World Heavyweight Champion & 2-time United States Champion. He last wrestled for WWE last summer, and has been in a Twitter war with Omega. The match is scheduled for January 4th, 2018 in the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

MEGATON NEWS!! THE CLEANER vs Y2J at #WK12 ‼︎THE SHOWDOWN IN TOKYO! pic.twitter.com/P8ek8bUYqV — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) November 5, 2017