BREAKING NEWS: Former WWE Champion Challenges Kenny Omega to Wrestle Kingdom Match

Ross Berman
BREAKING NEWS: Former WWE Superstar Challenges Kenny Omega to Wrestle Kingdom Match

Photo Credit: Getty Images, SiriusXM Studios on August 29, 2017 in New York City.

Jericho vs. Omega Set For Tokyo Dome

At this morning’s Power Struggle event, Chris Jericho challenged Kenny Omega to an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match at Wrestle Kingdom. Chris Jericho is a 9-time Intercontinental Champion, 3-time World Heavyweight Champion & 2-time United States Champion. He last wrestled for WWE last summer, and has been in a Twitter war with Omega. The match is scheduled for January 4th, 2018 in the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Related: Chris Jericho Threatens To End Kenny Omega’s Current Title Reign

See ya there @kennyomegamanx…. #Jan4 #TokyoDome #AlphaVsOmega

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on

Chris Jerichokenny omeganjpwWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"