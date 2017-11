As many fans now know, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega are set to clash at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in one of the biggest surprises of the year in professional wrestling. Jericho officially laid down the challenge last night, and the man himself has reacted on Twitter by both appreciating the fans and mocking the fans all within the span of a few hours.

