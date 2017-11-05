The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson Comments On Jericho vs Omega, WWE Highlights The Miz & Baron Corbin’s Feud (Video)

The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson Comments On Jericho vs Omega The Young Bucks were in attendance last night to witness Chris Jericho’s challenge of a match with Kenny Omega, and in the wake of the dramatic twist, Matt Jackson has reacted by tweeting out a hashtag for the upcoming bout. It’s the same one that was used by Y2J himself, and it seems as if it’ll continue to be used as a marketing tool moving forward. RELATED: The Young Bucks Join The Cruise Of Jericho #AlphaVsOmega — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 5, 2017 WWE Highlights The Miz & Baron Corbin’s Feud (Video) Over the last week or two the rivalry between The Miz and Baron Corbin has been heating up, and it’s all been done through social media. After Baron initially taunted The Awesome One following SmackDown Live’s attack on the Raw roster, Miz responded with an intense comeback over Twitter. Now, WWE themselves have picked up on the feud by reporting on it as seen below.

