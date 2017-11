Triple H has been strengthening the WWE’s relationship with independent promotions in the United Kingdom for quite some time now, and today he took that a step further by appearing at an ICW show in Cardiff alongside Pete Dunne. The Glasgow based promotion has been working with WWE for the majority of 2017 since the UK Championship Tournament back in January. Anything can happen at an ICW show! @TripleH & @PeteDunneYxB have just arrived at @TramshedCF! #ICWFightClub pic.twitter.com/qDfW6jRyzN — ICW (@InsaneChampWres) November 5, 2017