Ricochet Comments On Jericho vs Omega & Triple H At ICW, Latest WWE Madden 18 Tournament First Round Match (Video)

Ricochet Comments On Jericho vs Omega & Triple H At ICW The last twelve hours have seen some unusual events within the world of professional wrestling, and independent star Ricochet is the latest man to weigh in on it all. The former Lucha Underground Champion has been heavily linked with both NXT and Impact Wrestling as of late, with many believing that it's only a matter of time before his future becomes clear. RELATED: Backstage Update On Ricochet & Sami Callihan Talks With Impact Wrestling The wrestling world is a mad house right now!! Jericho vs Omega! HHH on the indies! What is happening!?!? — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 5, 2017 On the other hand, was told we'd come to Tokyo tomorrow but instead came tonight. Stuck in Tokyo with nothing for a day or 2. Let's do this! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 5, 2017 What is life anymore??!! https://t.co/tgacAsF7xA — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) November 5, 2017


