Cody Rhodes Preparing To Announce WK12 Opponent, Rusev Visits Real Madrid’s Football Stadium (Photo)

Cody Rhodes Preparing To Announce WK12 Opponent Japanese wrestling is on fire right now, especially following the news that Chris Jericho will challenge Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January. Now, Cody Rhodes wants to make his own splash and is teasing the revelation of his own opponent for the Tokyo Dome show. RELATED: Rocky Romero Challenges Cody Rhodes It’s time to pick my opponent for Wrestle Kingdom #njpst — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 5, 2017 Rusev Visits Real Madrid’s Football Stadium (Photo) WWE superstar Rusev is the latest name to appear at a European football ground during one of the company’s overseas tours, as the Bulgarian Brute popped up at the Santiago Bernabéu prior to their house show in Madrid. .@RusevBUL made a stop at @realmadrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium before #WWEMadrid.https://t.co/vjKII40eDJ pic.twitter.com/iPbToEmlhW — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2017