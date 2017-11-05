Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg – Survivor Series 2016 (Full Match), Cultaholic Experiences Successful Launch

Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg – Survivor Series 2016 (Full Match) With Survivor Series fast approaching, WWE is keen to remind fans of the major talking point coming out of last year’s event – the blockbuster bout between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. RELATED: WWE Fuels Speculation For Potential Brock Lesnar vs Finn Balor Showdown

Cultaholic Experiences Successful Launch Cultaholic, the new wrestling news website stemming from the departures at WhatCulture, has officially been launched today. The site has experienced a great deal of traffic to the point where some people have been unable to actually load it, with the success surprising some people who thought that they would struggle in the wake of Adam Blampied‘s departure. It’s a testament to the popularity and resilience of the four remaining ex-WC members, and it seems as if they will continue to go from strength to strength. https://t.co/jCTTGrN10g is now live. Join us. pic.twitter.com/KimfvpISWo — Cultaholic (@Cultaholic) November 5, 2017 You’ve already hugged the website to death. Thanks guys — Cultaholic (@Cultaholic) November 5, 2017 Due to overwhelming demand our site has been lovingly murdered. I guess the numpties who said we’d be dead on arrival were right after all https://t.co/eg3RcJFbQr — King Ross (@RossOnRasslin) November 5, 2017