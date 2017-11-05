WWE Promotes John Cena’s Latest Magazine Cover (Photos), Drew McIntyre Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

Harry Kettle
WWE Promotes John Cena’s Latest Magazine Cover (Photos), Drew McIntyre Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0689 — Pictured: Professional wrestler John Cena on June 9, 2017 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

WWE Promotes John Cena’s Latest Magazine Cover (Photos)

John Cena continues to be the busiest man in all of entertainment, as he combines the worlds of professional wrestling and Hollywood. For his latest venture, he has appeared on the cover of Parade Magazine.

RELATED: John Cena Promotes Upcoming Movie

Drew McIntyre Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

The latest featured star for Canvas 2 Canvas is NXT champion Drew McIntyre, as seen below. The Scottish superstar is currently preparing to face Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, with many fans anticipating an eventual showdown with Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole.
canvas 2 canvasdrew mcintyreJohn Cenanxtrawsmackdown-liveWWEyoutube
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"