WWE Promotes John Cena’s Latest Magazine Cover (Photos), Drew McIntyre Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

WWE Promotes John Cena’s Latest Magazine Cover (Photos)

John Cena continues to be the busiest man in all of entertainment, as he combines the worlds of professional wrestling and Hollywood. For his latest venture, he has appeared on the cover of Parade Magazine.

RELATED: John Cena Promotes Upcoming Movie

16-time World Champion @JohnCena is featured on the cover of the newest issue of @ParadeMagazine! https://t.co/c6qtO80c4Z — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2017

Drew McIntyre Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

The latest featured star for Canvas 2 Canvas is NXT champion Drew McIntyre, as seen below. The Scottish superstar is currently preparing to face Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, with many fans anticipating an eventual showdown with Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole.

